ICL Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

ICL Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

