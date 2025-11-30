ICL Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ICL)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2025

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

ICL Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

ICL Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICL Group

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.