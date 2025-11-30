Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $311.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.17.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

