Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $37.79 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,687,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after buying an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:TJX opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

