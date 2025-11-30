Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $31.40 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

