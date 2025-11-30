Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.16% of CyberArk Software worth $32,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $214,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $211,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $465.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.66.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

