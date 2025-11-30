Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,177.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 166,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,681,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,435,000 after acquiring an additional 192,279 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

