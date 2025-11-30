Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,836,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 239,748 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.67 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

