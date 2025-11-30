Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 6,702,755 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,702,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,238,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.34% of Public Service Enterprise Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,961,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,468,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,973,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

