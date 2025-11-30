Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Valvoline $VVV

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Valvoline worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,501,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $82,748,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 315.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,728 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $25,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,961.88. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

