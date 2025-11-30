Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

