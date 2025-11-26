Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Adam Spice Sells 46,994 Shares

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Spice sold 46,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,920,174.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,995,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,530,940.78. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

