Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $55,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 491,002 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 7.0%

CMG stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.