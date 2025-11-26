Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.57. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

