MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTC. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

