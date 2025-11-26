iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $76,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWD stock opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $208.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

