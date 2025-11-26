Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,931 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $332.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.19. The firm has a market cap of $553.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

