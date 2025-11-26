Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.