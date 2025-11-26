Crocs, Inc. $CROX Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,775 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2,659.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crocs by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crocs by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,491,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 21.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Crocs Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CROX opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

