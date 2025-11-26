Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 262.4% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,462,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,603,000 after acquiring an additional 577,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 145,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of KKR opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.