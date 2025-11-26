Legal & General Group Plc Has $94.83 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Molina Healthcare worth $94,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $3,513,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $133.40 and a 12-month high of $359.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.