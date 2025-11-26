Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $608.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.40. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

