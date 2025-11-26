Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 1,191.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 636.6% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $959.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 36.53%.The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.