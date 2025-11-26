Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Southern Company (The) $SO

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 12.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 393,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.03.

Southern Stock Up 0.2%

SO stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

