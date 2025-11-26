Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Insider Brian Lane Sells 7,158 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian Lane sold 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $955.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,020.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

