Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE DLR opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

