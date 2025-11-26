Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 179 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3,058.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.90.

MSCI Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE MSCI opened at $562.67 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

