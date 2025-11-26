Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 115,000 Shares of DocGo Inc. $DCGO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,144,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 2,613.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DocGo by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. DocGo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

