Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 183.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,056,000 after purchasing an additional 174,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 14.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,305,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,757 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,269,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,883,000 after buying an additional 226,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 50.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 159.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 354,101 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

NYSE:SN opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.53. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

