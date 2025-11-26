Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,627 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 189.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,003 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $555.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.58 and its 200-day moving average is $500.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

