Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,236 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WD-40 by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WD-40 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.0%

WD-40 stock opened at $195.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.27. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $187.40 and a twelve month high of $288.00.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. WD-40 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, Director Daniel T. Carter acquired 1,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,370.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,460.85. The trade was a 16.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.46 per share, with a total value of $40,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,730.10. The trade was a 3.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $522,765. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

