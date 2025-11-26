Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,900 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,423,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 75.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 230,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Omnicell by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $129,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,212.25. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

