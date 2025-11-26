Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,490 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 146,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

