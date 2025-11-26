Rational Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,387 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Rational Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 278,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $138,649,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% in the second quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG now owns 8,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 159,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $476.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.81. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

