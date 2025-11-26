Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Kronos Worldwide Inc $KRO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,744,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 478.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,202 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 52.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KRO. Zacks Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $564.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Kronos Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of $456.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.27 million.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

