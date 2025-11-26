Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,815 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $24,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

