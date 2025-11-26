Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

