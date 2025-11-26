Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 432,909 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 204.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,909 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $23,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vontier by 586.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vontier by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

