NikolAI Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, NikolAI has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. NikolAI has a market cap of $602.92 thousand and approximately $10.28 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NikolAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NikolAI Profile

NikolAI launched on October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

Buying and Selling NikolAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00060456 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,627.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

