Rhumbline Advisers Has $58.15 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of American Water Works worth $58,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 33,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

