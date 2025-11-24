Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $213,000 Investment in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cleanspark by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

About Cleanspark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

