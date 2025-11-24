Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,002 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $2,491,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.13.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX stock opened at $269.55 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.