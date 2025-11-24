Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,002 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $2,491,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.13.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $269.55 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

