Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $155.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.