Summit Global Investments Buys 33,180 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

