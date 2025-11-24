Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $76,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 10,162.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,257,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 244,659 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $12,053,000. Finally, Samjo Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 5.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 842,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $781.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cantaloupe news, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,865.79. The trade was a 83.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart sold 62,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $667,882.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,009 shares in the company, valued at $563,485.67. The trade was a 54.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,374 shares of company stock worth $2,948,195. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

