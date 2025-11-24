Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 261.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 101.5% during the second quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $368.43 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.75 and a 12 month high of $503.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.53.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,614 shares of company stock worth $53,085,917. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

