Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $92,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after buying an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 185.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,801,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,736,000 after buying an additional 1,170,992 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $79.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

