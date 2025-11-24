Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of DexCom worth $219,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $58,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.