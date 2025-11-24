Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.31% of Valaris worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 77.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 45.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 13,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $54.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $58.85.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.