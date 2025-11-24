Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,983 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.22.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $384.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.14 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.31.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

