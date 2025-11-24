5,526,056 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,526,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,895,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.31% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,807,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,582,000 after acquiring an additional 568,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,513,000 after buying an additional 4,362,384 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

